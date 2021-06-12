-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton holes out crazy eagle shot from tall grass at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tyrrell Hatton holes out from 62 feet for an eagle from the tall grass on the par-4 15th hole.
Tyrrell Hatton hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 5th at 7 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Hatton had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 fourth, Hatton chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hatton to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Hatton chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.
