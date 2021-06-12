-
-
Tyler Duncan shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 64th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Tain Lee and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 360-yard par-4 third Duncan hit his tee shot 339 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
Duncan tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 1 over for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Duncan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 4 over for the round.
Duncan hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.
-
-