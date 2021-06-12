-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood birdies No. 12 in Round 3 at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tommy Fleetwood makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 50th at even par Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 435-yard par-4 first, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Fleetwood chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
At the eighth, 540-yard par-4, Fleetwood hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Fleetwood hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
