Tain Lee shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tain Lee makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Tain Lee makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Tain Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Lee had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
Lee hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
Lee hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Lee's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
