-
-
Sungjae Im finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
-
Highlights
Sungjae Im birdies No. 15 in Round 3 at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sungjae Im hit 14 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 56th at 1 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Im's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Im chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Im chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Im's tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Im chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
Im hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.
-
-