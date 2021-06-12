-
Seamus Power finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power pitches in for eagle from 41 yards at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Seamus Power makes eagle on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Seamus Power hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 8th at 6 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 11 under; and Garrick Higgo and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Power hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Power hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Power at 1 under for the round.
Power got a double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Power hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Power to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Power's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even-par for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Power chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Power chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to even for the round.
