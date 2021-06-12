  • Seamus Power finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Seamus Power makes eagle on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

