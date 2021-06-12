In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Scott Piercy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 25th at 3 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harris English and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Piercy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Piercy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Piercy's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Piercy's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Piercy had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.