Scott Harrington shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Scott Harrington hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 9 under.
Harrington hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
After a 343 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Harrington chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Harrington's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harrington had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Harrington hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Harrington hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Harrington to 3 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 4 under for the round.
