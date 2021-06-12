-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Satoshi Kodaira hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 22nd at 4 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harris English and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Kodaira hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Kodaira's 174 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 10th, Kodaira missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Kodaira had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
