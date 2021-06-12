-
Sam Ryder shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder holes birdie putt from the fringe at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Sam Ryder makes a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe at the par-4 18th hole.
Sam Ryder hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 23rd at 4 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harris English and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-5 fourth, Ryder's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ryder had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Ryder's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ryder hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Ryder hit his tee shot 332 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Ryder's 117 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Ryder had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
