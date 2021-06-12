-
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 9 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Armour hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Armour to even for the round.
Armour hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Armour had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Armour's tee shot went 231 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Armour hit his tee shot 323 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Armour chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
