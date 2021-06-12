-
-
Russell Knox shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
Russell Knox hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 46th at even par; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Tain Lee and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Knox hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Knox hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Knox to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Knox hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
Knox hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.
-
-