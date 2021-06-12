-
Roger Sloan putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 third round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his round tied for 62nd at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 10 under; Tain Lee and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Chez Reavie and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 8 under.
Roger Sloan hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot into the native area on the 230-yard par-3 14th, Sloan scored a bogey, leaving him at 2 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Sloan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sloan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.
