Robert Garrigus shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Robert Garrigus hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Garrigus finished his round tied for 61st at 2 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Garrigus had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.
Garrigus got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to even-par for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Garrigus hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garrigus at 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 2 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 1 over for the round.
