Robby Shelton rebounds from poor front in third round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Robby Shelton hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Shelton finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Robby Shelton hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 over for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Shelton hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.
Shelton got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Shelton's 144 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Shelton's tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Shelton chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.
