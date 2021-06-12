-
-
Rob Oppenheim finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
-
Highlights
Rob Oppenheim's 16-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Rob Oppenheim makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-5 2nd hole.
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Rob Oppenheim hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 14th at 5 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 11 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 first, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Oppenheim hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.
-
-