Richard S. Johnson shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
June 12, 2021
Richard S. Johnson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round in 67th at 4 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 435-yard par-4 first, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Johnson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at even-par for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.
