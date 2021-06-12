-
Rhein Gibson shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Rhein Gibson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gibson finished his round tied for 15th at 4 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 9 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Gibson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
Gibson hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gibson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 3 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Gibson hit his tee shot 332 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gibson to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gibson hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Gibson to 3 under for the round.
