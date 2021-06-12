Rafael Campos hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Campos finished his round tied for 51st at even par Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 first, Rafael Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rafael Campos to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Campos chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Campos to even for the round.

At the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Campos got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Campos to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 170-yard par-3 fifth green, Campos suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Campos at 1 over for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Campos got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Campos to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Campos's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Campos had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Campos's 199 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.

Campos got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Campos reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Campos hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Campos to 2 over for the round.

Campos hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Campos had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Campos's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.