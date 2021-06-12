-
Peter Uihlein finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Peter Uihlein sinks a 29-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Peter Uihlein makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Peter Uihlein hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Uihlein finished his round tied for 56th at 1 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Uihlein chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Uihlein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
Uihlein got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Uihlein hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Uihlein's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
