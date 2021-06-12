-
-
Patrick Rodgers putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 third round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 12 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 9 under.
Patrick Rodgers got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
Rodgers hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Rodgers's tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
-
-