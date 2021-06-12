-
Pat Perez putts himself to an even-par third round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Pat Perez drains a 25-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Pat Perez makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Pat Perez hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his round tied for 8th at 6 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 11 under; and Garrick Higgo and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Pat Perez hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Perez hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 10th, Perez suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Perez's tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
