Nick Taylor putts well in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor clips nice bunker shot to set up birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Nick Taylor makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Nick Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 26th at 3 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 4th at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Nick Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Taylor went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
