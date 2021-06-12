-
Michael Gellerman shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Michael Gellerman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gellerman finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 over; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Tain Lee is in 3rd at 9 under; and Chez Reavie and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Gellerman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 third, Gellerman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gellerman to even-par for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Gellerman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gellerman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Gellerman to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gellerman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Gellerman to 1 over for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Gellerman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gellerman to 2 over for the round.
