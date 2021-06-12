-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 61st at 3 over; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Tain Lee and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Seamus Power is in 5th at 8 under.
After a tee shot onto the 170-yard par-3 green fifth, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, NeSmith's 182 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
NeSmith hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 10th, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, NeSmith's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 16th, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 3 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 17th, NeSmith went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 over for the round.
