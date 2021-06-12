-
Matt Fitzpatrick comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Fitzpatrick hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 27th at 3 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harris English and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Matt Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fitzpatrick hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Fitzpatrick suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fitzpatrick at 2 over for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 3 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Fitzpatrick hit his 235 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot 345 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
