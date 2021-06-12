-
Mark Hubbard shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 61st at 3 over; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Tain Lee is in 3rd at 9 under; and Seamus Power and Pat Perez are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Hubbard hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
Hubbard hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
Hubbard missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 10th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 3 over for the round.
