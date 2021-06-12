-
Luke Donald shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke Donald birdies No. 15 at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Luke Donald makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Luke Donald hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 11th at 6 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Donald's 81 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Donald to 3 under for the round.
Donald hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Donald had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.
