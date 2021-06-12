-
-
Kevin Chappell shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Chappell hits wedge to 5 feet and birdies at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kevin Chappell hits a 135-yard approach to 5 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Kevin Chappell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 23rd at 4 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Chappell hit his 261 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Chappell's tee shot went 163 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Chappell's tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Chappell hit his tee shot 327 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Chappell had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chappell hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
-
-