Josh Teater shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Josh Teater hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 61st at 2 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Teater reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 third Teater hit his tee shot 331 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 12 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Teater at 1 under for the round.
Teater got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to even-par for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Teater got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Teater to 2 over for the round.
Teater hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.
