  • Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Joseph Bramlett birdies No. 1 in Round 3 at Palmetto Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.