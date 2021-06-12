-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joseph Bramlett birdies No. 1 in Round 3 at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third Bramlett hit his tee shot 355 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Bramlett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bramlett at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Bramlett's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Bramlett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.
Bramlett had a 358-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
