Jonathan Byrd shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jonathan Byrd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his round tied for 60th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Tain Lee and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Seamus Power is in 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Byrd's 191 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Byrd hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Byrd took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his fifth shot onto the green and one putted for double bogey. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.
Byrd got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Byrd hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Byrd to 2 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 3 over for the round.
Byrd got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 4 over for the round.
