  • Jhonattan Vegas comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jhonattan Vegas birdies No. 15 at Palmetto Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.