-
-
Jhonattan Vegas comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
-
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas birdies No. 15 at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Vegas finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Harris English and Tain Lee are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 4th at 8 under.
After a 333 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Jhonattan Vegas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third Vegas hit his tee shot 345 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Vegas got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Vegas to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Vegas hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Vegas had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Vegas's 147 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Vegas hit his tee shot 343 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 under for the round.
-
-