J.B. Holmes shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, J.B. Holmes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 61st at 2 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
Holmes got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.
Holmes hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Holmes chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Holmes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Holmes hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.
