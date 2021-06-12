-
-
Ian Poulter putts well in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
-
Highlights
Ian Poulter sinks a 27-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ian Poulter makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Ian Poulter hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his round tied for 22nd at 4 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Ian Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Poulter's tee shot went 161 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Poulter hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Poulter's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
-
-