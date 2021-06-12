-
Hudson Swafford shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford's birdie after solid wedge at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Hudson Swafford hits a 130-yard wedge to 11 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Hudson Swafford hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Harris English and Tain Lee are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 4th at 8 under.
After a 327 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Swafford chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Swafford chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Swafford's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Swafford's tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Swafford had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.
