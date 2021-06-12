  • Hudson Swafford shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Hudson Swafford hits a 130-yard wedge to 11 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Hudson Swafford's birdie after solid wedge at Palmetto Championship

