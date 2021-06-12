-
Henrik Norlander shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Henrik Norlander hit 15 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 12 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Norlander hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
Norlander tee shot went 186 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Norlander to 2 over for the round.
