Harris English shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English makes an 18-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Harris English makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Harris English hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. English finished his day in 2nd at 10 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 355 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, English chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, English had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, English hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
English hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, English hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved English to 5 under for the round.
English hit his tee shot 283 yards to the native area on the 475-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
