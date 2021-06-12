-
Hank Lebioda shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hank Lebioda hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 45th at even par; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under; and Tain Lee and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Lebioda had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
