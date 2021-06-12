-
Garrick Higgo shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Garrick Higgo makes birdie on No. 16 at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Garrick Higgo makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Garrick Higgo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his round tied for 3rd at 8 under with Dustin Johnson; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; and Harris English is in 2nd at 11 under.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Higgo hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Higgo's 96 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Higgo chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Higgo had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.
