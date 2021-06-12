-
-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
-
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen's 27-footer for birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Erik van Rooyen makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 14th at 5 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 9 under.
Van Rooyen hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, van Rooyen's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, van Rooyen's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Van Rooyen hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
-
-