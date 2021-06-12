  • Erik van Rooyen shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Erik van Rooyen makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Erik van Rooyen's 27-footer for birdie at Palmetto Championship

