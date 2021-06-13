-
Dustin Johnson shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson's 16-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Dustin Johnson makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 323 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Johnson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Johnson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Johnson chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.
