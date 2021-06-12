-
Doc Redman shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman chips close and birdies at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Doc Redman's 56-foot chip to 4 feet sets up a birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Doc Redman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 11 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Redman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Redman's 175 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Redman took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
