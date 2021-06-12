  • Doc Redman shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Doc Redman's 56-foot chip to 4 feet sets up a birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
    Doc Redman chips close and birdies at Palmetto Championship

