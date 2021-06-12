In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Davis Thompson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Thompson's 149 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Thompson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

Thompson hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Thompson got to the green in 2 and sunk a 42-foot putt to save par. This put Thompson at 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Thompson's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Thompson had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Thompson's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.