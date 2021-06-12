-
David Lipsky shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Lipsky hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his round tied for 10th at 5 under; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Tain Lee and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Seamus Power is in 5th at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lipsky hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.
After a 348 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Lipsky chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Lipsky's tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Lipsky hit his tee shot 327 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.
