Danny Lee putts well in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
Highlights
Danny Lee drives green and birdies at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Danny Lee makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Danny Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 10th at 6 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Danny Lee's 112 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Danny Lee to 1 under for the round.
Lee hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Lee hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Lee hit his tee shot 345 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
