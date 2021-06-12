-
-
Chris Baker shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2021
Chris Baker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 65th at 3 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Baker hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Baker hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Baker's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Baker hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Baker to 3 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 2 over for the round.
-
-