Chez Reavie shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie's nice approach to set up birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Reavie had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Reavie hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Reavie hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Reavie hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Reavie's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
