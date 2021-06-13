-
Chesson Hadley rebounds from poor front in third round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chesson Hadley's wedge to set up birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Chesson Hadley hits his 122-yard wedge to 9 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hadley finished his day in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chesson Hadley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hadley's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
Hadley hit his tee at the green on the 230-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Hadley had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
