Chase Seiffert shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chase Seiffert's 16-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Chase Seiffert makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Chase Seiffert hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Pat Perez is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Seiffert chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 170-yard par-3 green fifth, Seiffert suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Seiffert to even for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th, Seiffert's tee shot went 282 yards to the native area, his second shot went 94 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Seiffert had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.
